Basketball fans at Enterprise required to mask up this weekend despite city's mandate expiring Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Basketball fans are taking over St. Louis this weekend for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. It comes as the city’s mask mandate ends on Sunday.

But fans trying to go to the MVC Championship game on Sunday will still need a mask. A spokesperson for Enterprise Center said they don’t plan to change the safety protocols in place.

Some fans and businesses are pleased to see mandates coming down as COVID cases remain low.

“We've been coming down to St. Louis for a long time,” said Duke McCargar, a Drake University fan. “Probably since we were in car seats. Something we do every year, something we look forward to.”

Duke said last year restrictions restricted crowds. He’s hopeful more people pack Enterprise Center this year.

“I want to say too there was limited fans last year too due to the restrictions,” McCargar said. “To see the normal number of fans too, I know the city itself is excited.”

Kevin Liese, owner of Jack Patrick’s Bar and Grill, said restrictions are loosening at the perfect time for his business.

“I know safety first, but people are fed up with it from what I'm seeing,” Liese said. “This is the busiest time of year for us. February isn't great for a lot of bars but for us it's excellent. Mardi Gras kicks it off. You go St. Patty's, right into the ball season. The time of year when things start looking up."

St. Louis Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis approves of the mandates expiring but wants people to be careful in crowded spaces.