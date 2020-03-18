ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is making changes due to coronavirus concerns in the city.

According to a press release, the department will limit in-person responses to calls for service involving certain incidents. With this change, certain incidents will have police reports that will be gathered by officers over the phone.

Some of the types of incidents include "larcenies, destruction of property, missing persons, thefts or car break-ins if they’re not in progress and if there are no suspects to pursue," the release said.

If you are the victim of one of the crimes described above, call the non-emergency line at 314-231-1212 or one of the following numbers:

South Patrol Division (District 1 & 2): 314-444-0100

Central Patrol Division (District 3 & 4): 314-444-2500

North Patrol Division (District 5 & 6): 314-444-0001

"If an in-person response is not necessary, an officer will contact you by phone to discuss your incident as soon as possible," the release said.

The over-the-phone reporting system, known as the Telephone Reporting Unit, has been in place since 2015.

In addition to gathering police reports over the phone, 911 operators will be asking additional questions to determine if there is a health risk to officers and to make sure first responders can take proper precautions.

The City of St. Louis reported two cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

