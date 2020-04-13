ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area surgeon is using his side business to help with the growing need for hand sanitizers and disinfectants amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bill Schroer, orthopedic surgeon at SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis and co-owner of St. Louis Distillery, recently teamed up with other physicians at the hospital to make hand sanitizer at the distillery.

According to a press release, along with Dr. Josh Glaser, general surgeon, Dr. Alan Schneider, anesthesiologist, Judy Lohrer, nurse anesthetist, and Paul Diesfeld, physician assistant, the DePaul medical team made more than 600 gallons of hand sanitizer that have been distributed to first responders, skilled nursing facilities, Charter Communications, and air traffic controllers at Lambert Airport, among others.

“As physicians, we’re seeing the effects of this pandemic firsthand,” said Dr. Schroer. “We saw an opportunity that we couldn’t ignore to help our community during this historical time of need.”

