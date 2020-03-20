ST. LOUIS — It looks like it'll be Christmas in March because St. Louis is getting into the holiday spirit — again — all to brighten up residents during a time of growing concern over COVID-19.

St. Louis radio station KEZK is kicking off it's "Christmas in March" celebration by playing the classic Christmas music that brings everyone together, while still practicing social distancing, of course.

102.5 KEZK, which is known as "St. Louis' Official Christmas Station", started exclusively playing Christmas music on Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. to hopefully bring a little "Joy To The World".

RELATED: St. Peters florist gives away flowers from postponed weddings to cheer people up

Anheuser-Busch brewery is also jumping on the Christmas in March bandwagon, or sleigh, by turning on its famous brewery lights to brighten up everyone's spirits.

The lights will be turned on Friday evening after sunset. Anheuser-Busch encouraged St. Louisans to join them by taking in the sights virtually through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

This is part of a viral trend started by some festive residents in St. Petersburg, Florida, who wanted to cheer everyone up while growing coronavirus concerns are bringing spirits down.

The Hallmark Channel also is making an effort to spread Christmas cheer by running a Christmas movie marathon from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22.

With more and more states issuing stay-at-home orders, including the state of Illinois, there's never been a better time to cuddle up next to the fire and watch a classic Hallmark Christmas movie.

CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: Missouri History Museum launches social media series #UpliftingSTL

RELATED: 'Ginger has gone home!' Dog waiting 7 years for adoption finally leaves Missouri shelter