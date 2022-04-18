Mask mandate no longer enforced for travelers, workers at Lambert airport

"Face masks will no longer be required for passengers coming through, visitors to or any employee at St. Louis Lambert International Airport," a statement reads.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Lambert International Airport has joined a growing list of airports dropping their mask requirements. The decision was announced after a federal judge ruled the CDC doesn't have the authority to enforce the mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation.

The airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying it will no longer enforce the mandate.

"In accordance with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for passengers coming through, visitors to or any employee at St. Louis Lambert International Airport," the statement began.

Lambert airport officials also noted the CDC continues to recommend masks in indoor public transportation settings, and employees and passengers still have the option of wearing masks if they would like.

On Monday, the federal judge said the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for the travel mask requirement and did not allow for public comment on the decision, which violates federal procedures for issuing new rules. The ruling came just a week after the CDC extended the national travel mask mandate until May 3.

The judge added that the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely.

This ruling to overturn the CDC mandate applies to passengers on planes, trains and buses.

After the ruling, the TSA and the White House announced that the national mask mandate for public transportation is no longer being enforced for travelers.

The White House is reviewing the court's ruling.

"So this is obviously a disappointing decision," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday while addressing the media. "The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit. … So right now the Department of Homeland Security, who would be implementing, and the CDC are reviewing the decision and of course the Department of Justice would make any determinations about litigation."

Some airlines, like Southwest, are dropping mask requirements for passengers. Some travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport told 5 On Your Side they were excited about the change.

“It’s liberating," said Tina Vierling. Her husband, Bill, added, “We’ve been waiting for this for two years.”

“I love it," said Alan Goldschmidt. "I wear those masks and I feel like I can't get enough air. I think it’s great.”

One passenger we spoke with, Patrick Jackson, said he'll still be wearing his mask on the Southwest flight he was about to board.

“I’m continuing to work with children, so I’m going to continue to follow that mandate and wear a mask. That’s what I’m going to continue to do,” he said.

Metro Transit said Monday it will no longer enforce masking on MetroBus or MetroLink, but passengers are encouraged to wear them.

If you're flying and have questions about whether or not you have to wear a mask, check with your airline.

So far, Southwest, United, Delta, American and Alaska airlines say effective immediately masks are no longer required.