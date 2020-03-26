ST. LOUIS — The nonprofit Saint Louis Fashion Fund is working with local fashion designers to make medical masks for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saint Louis Fashion Fund received a $70,000 donation from the family of longtime supporter Michelle Trulasky to fund the project, called "STL Makers Unite For Medical Masks."

The fund's designer in residence, Michael Drummond, is recruiting 10 out-of-work sewers to meet the demand. The team will make 14,000 masks in 45 days the meet CDC standards for front-line workers.

The masks are reusable after they're sanitized and will be made in three sized -- small for children, and medium and large for adults. They will be used by healthcare workers, grocery store workers and those working in patient care facilities.

The design was overseen by Dr. Kumico Shimoda, an anesthesiologist with St. Luke’s Hospital.

"I am most impressed with the alacrity and heartfelt commitment of Michael and his team in their response to the medical community's urgent need for face masks and to support the local health system," Shimoda said. "It has been a pleasure to provide medical oversight of his thoughtful and durable design and feel confident that his masks will help prevent contamination when one coughs or sneezes and will provide a great reminder to not touch your face."

Those who want to help in the fund's efforts can make a donation by calling 314-400-9300 or clicking here.

