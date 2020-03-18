ST. LOUIS — Many stores are adjusting their hours and designating special hours to those more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Due to "panic shopping," those at risk have had a difficult time getting items.

• Schnucks | From 6 to 7 a.m. there will be shopping time exclusively for customers over the age of 60 and how for those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

• Dierbergs | 8 to 9 a.m. is reserved for shoppers who are at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19 which includes those over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems.

• Target | First hour of each Wednesday for vulnerable customers

• Dollar General | First hour of each business day is dedicated to its shoppers over the age of 60

• Fields Foods | The Lafayette Square location will have special hours from 7 to 8 a.m. for those over the age of 60

• Whole Foods | Open one hour before opening to the public for those 60 and older

