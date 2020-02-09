4 people from Illinois who went to Sturgis test positive for COVID-19

South Dakota, where the annual event is held, does not have a mask mandate or special limits on indoor crowds

CHICAGO — Thousands of people from across the country attended an annual motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month.

Since then, there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases connected to the rally, including four people from Illinois who tested positive for the virus.

According to the Illinois Health Department, the four Illinois residents went to Sturgis sometime between July 30 and Aug. 15. Additional information on the cases was not available, the spokesperson said in an email.

5 On Your Side also contacted Missouri health officials and a spokesperson said they’re unaware of a Missouri case related to the event.

A Minnesota man who attended Sturgis last month died from the virus, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday. He was in his 60s, had underlying health conditions and was in an intensive care unit at a hospital before he died.

The Associated Press reported South Dakota has seen the bulk of cases tied to the rally – 105 positive cases. The city of Sturgis made coronavirus tests available to residents and city employees after the rally in an attempt to uncover people who had infections but no symptoms.

"The South Dakota Department of Tourism is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in our state. The health and safety of our visitors, residents, and tourism businesses is our top priority," the state's travel website said. "The State of South Dakota does not have any travel restrictions in place for visitors."

The rally attracted crowds of retirees and people in age ranges considered to be at higher risk from the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.