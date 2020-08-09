'We haven't even had a toothache here' | A summer of success for one St. Charles marina owner

Toni Luttrell made a lot of changes to her business — limiting capacity and opening only four days a week — but it worked. She's never closed for a COVID case

ST CHARLES, Mo. — At the start of this summer, Toni Luttrell wasn't sure what business would look like at The Boathouse, saying it was "hard and stressful" making the right decisions.

But as the summer tourism season sets sail into the sunset, she's singing a different tune with the band on stage.

"I have not seen this river this busy since 2012. It is every day, nonstop," Luttrell said. "We just believe this is everybody's 'happy place' and escape away from the troubles of the world."

Luttrell made a lot of changes to her business -- limiting capacity and opening only four days a week -- but it worked. She's never had to close for a COVID case.

"I had an older gentleman — he's 80 years old — and he said 'We haven't even had a toothache here.' It's true," she said.

It's a huge relief for Luttrell, whose business was heavily damaged during the historic floods last summer. She thought the coronavirus could close them again — possibly for good — but the crowds came, waiting in line when they had to.

"I love the band, I love the location, and I love the atmosphere," customer Amanda Quinn said. "It's all awesome."

Quinn sits at a table with several others, all who seem really happy to spend Labor Day on the patio overlooking the river.

"Good band, good drinks, and we're just out here having a good time today," Kyle Haislip, another customer, said.

Patrons like Quinn and Haislip are contributing to The Boathouse's record profits. It's their busiest season in the nine years Luttrell's owned the Boathouse, and Saturday was set the record for highest single-day sales yet.

As she looks back at this summer, she not only keep business afloat, she exceeded her own expectations and is already looking forward to next year.

"I wouldn't change a thing. I would not change a thing," Luttrell said, "It has been phenomenal, and we will be here 2021."