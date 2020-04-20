These 5 ZIP codes have the most confirmed coronavirus cases per person in the St. Louis area

Many of the ZIP codes with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the north St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — New data compiled by 5 On Your Side shows which ZIP codes in the St. Louis area have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases per person.

Most of those confirmed cases are in north St. Louis. The city said some of the data for ZIP codes has been suppressed in accordance with patient privacy protections.

Here are the top 5 as of April 20:

63113, which includes The Ville, Kingsway East and Vandeventer neighborhoods

• 74 cases, 6.5 per 1,000

• Men: 40, women: 34 | Black: 59, white: 7

63103, which includes Downtown West, Midtown neighborhoods

• 47 cases, 5.7 per 1,000

• Men: 25, women: 22 | Black: 33, white: 10

63147, which includes Baden, North Riverfront and North Pointe neighborhoods

• 53 cases, 5.3 per 1,000

• Men: 27, women: 26 | Black: 45, white: 5

63115, which includes Penrose, Mark Twain and Greater Ville neighborhoods

• 96 cases, 5.3 per 1,000

• Men: 45, women: 51 | Black: 88, white: 5

63138, which includes Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County

• 94 cases, 5.1 per 1,000 | St. Louis County has not provided specific data per ZIP code

More areas are beginning to release racial data when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the St. Louis area, the virus appears to be affecting African Americans more than any other race, according to most recent available data.