Invitation only for vaccines at Union Station on Saturday

The event capped a busy few days of vaccine shots in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — It was quite a week for COVID-19 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said after receiving 3,900 doses on Tuesday, health officials vaccinated nearly 3,000 people Thursday and Friday, and then wrapped up the remainder in an invitation-only event at Union Station on Saturday.

The line of people curled around the corner at 20th and Market before making its way inside Union Station.

Kathie Haferkamp’s mother, Annie Meyer, said, “no problems,” when asked about getting the vaccine shot.

“We took the list of people who had registered with the city - and the first 1,000 who were over 65 or had an underlying health condition - we sent them an email and invited them to be here today,” Krewson said.

City officials would not let media into the room where they were giving the shots, in the interest of protecting people’s privacy. If you did not know about this event, that was by design. It was invitation only, for people who qualified.

Joe Miklovic got the email.

“There was a little link on there that said go to this link, sign yourself up, and your loved one, and get in line for the vaccine,” Miklovic said.

The operation got good reviews.

“We went in and got the shot and then they said sit down for 15 minutes and we get to go home. It’s great,” Susan Miklovic said.

“Very well-organized,” added her husband, Joe.

“Quick and easy,” said Beverly Loslo. “I got an email and came in, filled out a questionnaire, went through the line and got a shot.”

“They think I’m going to be able to get it,” said Shari Hoelzer. “I have some health issues even though I’m not 65. So, they’re putting me at the top of the list for the extras they have.”