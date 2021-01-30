Franklin County commissioner Tim Brinker said 1,000 people were vaccinated on Saturday

UNION, Mo. — The rain on Saturday didn’t stop residents in Franklin County from getting the COVID-19 vaccine that they’ve been waiting on for almost a year.

“The ultimate result is what we are all after is the elimination of this virus," said Franklin County commissioner Tim Brinker.

Brinker said 1,000 people were vaccinated thanks to great teamwork.

“The volunteerism in Franklin County is second to none," he said.

Organizers even battled through a power outage and still didn’t miss a beat.



Starting next week, Brinker said the Missouri National Guard will help distribute between 800 and 1,000 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But there’s a caveat: People who want the vaccine must register before each distribution event.