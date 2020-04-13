WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched a resource guide for rural communities to use in their response against the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Federal Resource Guide is intended to be a "one-stop-shop" for all federal programs that rural communities can make use of, including federal funding and partnership opportunities.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities preparing for and impacted by COVID-19,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Monday.

“This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”

For more information on the USDA's coronavirus response, visit its coronavirus page.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Mercy treats 3 patients with plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient

RELATED: Updated Maps And Charts: Keeping track of St. Louis-area coronavirus cases

RELATED: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page now holding regular coronavirus briefings

RELATED: 6 residents at Festus long term care facility test positive for coronavirus