BJC employees must comply with vaccine mandate by Wednesday or face suspension

BJC HealthCare announced in June that every employee will be required to have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15

ST. LOUIS — Employees at St. Louis' largest employer who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 could face suspension and eventual termination.

Those who missed the deadline will be suspended for up to 30 days, according to a BJC spokesperson. After the suspension period, employees who are not vaccinated will be terminated.

Out of 31,000 employees, a "few hundred" have not complied with the mandate, the spokesperson said. After the end of the suspension period, the hospital will have a clearer picture of how many employees were terminated or left as a result of the mandate.

Religious and medical exemptions are allowed.

Health care systems were among the first employers in the St. Louis area to mandate vaccines. Mercy employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

St. Luke's also requires vaccines for its employees; hospital visitors and guests must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Other employers are following suit after President Joe Biden announced last week the federal government will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for COVID-19 weekly.

Tuesday night, the St. Louis County council approved a mandate that would require either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing for its employees. St. Louis County Executive Page is expected to sign the bill Wednesday.

However, the mandates have not been well-received by some lawmakers. Missouri Gov. Parson said he opposes such a mandate and is considering calling a special legislative session to challenge the federal plan.