St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com
'This is really great news' | St. Louis health officials react to the first COVID-19 vaccine approval
In bid to end pandemic, FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The Pfizer vaccine won approval Thursday from a FDA panel of outside advisers. Now, the U.S. sign off is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.
If FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines, Missouri will start them next week
Missouri Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said the first Missourians could get their initial doses beginning next Wednesday, Dec. 16
President-elect Biden urges public to have confidence in vaccine
Arguing that “there is no political influence” in the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden stressed the scientific research that has “led us to this point.”
VERIFY: You can donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, not plasma
A VERIFY viewer wanted to know if getting vaccinated would prevent them from donating plasma.
What to know about the Pfizer COVID vaccine
Dr. Payal Kohli explains what you should know about the Pfizer COVID vaccine that's currently in development.
Here's what it's like to participate in a COVID vaccine trial
Rachel Maness is a participant in a clinical trial for a COVID vaccine. Here's what it's like and why she's doing it.
VERIFY: Can you take multiple COVID-19 vaccines?
Health experts say there's unlikely to be any benefit to taking both vaccines, so it's better to stick to just one.
VERIFY: The newly vaccinated won’t spread COVID-19 to immunocompromised friends or family
Many have asked if the new vaccines for COVID-19 require recipients to stay away from immunocompromised people like some vaccines in the past.
US experts OK Pfizer coronavirus vaccine; Emergency authorization expected soon
The FDA is expected to follow the recommendation within days -- the final step to launch an epic vaccination campaign against the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
Americans are inching closer to a coronavirus vaccine. Here are some common questions answered, including when it will be distributed.
VERIFY: You can donate blood, but not plasma, after getting COVID-19 vaccine
People who get one of the COVID-19 vaccines may not be able to donate plasma, at least for awhile.
