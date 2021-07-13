St. Louis doctor to address parents' COVID concerns as kids prepare to return to school

A local doctor will address COVID-19 concerns and the classroom as kids get ready to return to school next month

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine are holding a virtual discussion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and kids.

BJC and WashU will discuss the delta variant, COVID-19 vaccine for kids and other topics that may interest parents as students get ready to return to school next month.

David Hunstad, WashU infectious disease specialist, is set to talk about the following:

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?

If my child’s classroom has to quarantine but they are vaccinated, will they need to quarantine?

If my child is vaccinated, will they be able to play sports or have other activities?

Should I let my child play or eat at school with other kids who aren’t vaccinated?

Should I let my kids play at friends’ houses? What if the parents and/or kids/siblings at that house aren’t vaccinated?

Is my child safe to be around coaches or teachers who aren’t vaccinated?

How does the delta variant affect kids at this time?

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will follow the CDC COVID-19 Prevention School Guidance.

According to an IDPH news release, major elements of the CDC guidance includes: