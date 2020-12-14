Video: Mercy unboxes first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, employees to get shots Monday

The health care workers who work closest with coronavirus patients will get the first doses of the vaccine Monday afternoon, the hospital said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Frontline health care workers at Mercy will be among the first – if not the first – people in the St. Louis area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The hospital shared video of the first shipment arriving at the hospital Monday morning. The video provided by the hospital shows workers carefully opening a box within a box and quickly putting one package of vaccines into a special low-temperature freezer. Another cartridge was opened, showing purple-capped doses inside.

Mercy plans to start administering the vaccines at 2:30 p.m. Monday to some of its highest risk employees at both the main hospital in Creve Coeur and Mercy Hospital South, the hospital said in a news release. The media will be invited to witness the vaccinations and show the process it takes to administer doses to employees.

Frontline workers who are at the front of the vaccine line include those who work directly with coronavirus patients, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping crews, nutrition services workers and others who come into direct contact with the patients.

Mercy is among one of the earliest hospitals in the St. Louis area and the state of Missouri to receive vaccines.

Shipments of frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday, with health care workers in New York among the first to roll up their sleeves and receive the vaccine Monday morning.

