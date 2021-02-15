Missouri releases guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations and residency

To date, Missouri vaccinators have administered more than 873,600 total vaccine doses to people in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri now has additional guidance for Missouri hospitals, health departments and other agencies that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. It's meant to help answer questions about whether people who live outside the state are able to get the vaccine in Missouri.

This comes after questions have come up about people traveling to get the shot, especially with Missouri's two most populous areas being along state lines.

According to the news release, Missouri’s plan prioritizes the vaccination of Missouri residents first.

Those who are administering the vaccine are told to use the state's screening form or a similar process to have patients self-attest that they live in Missouri.

“Vaccine supply is slightly increasing, but it is still not yet close to meeting the current demand that exists in our state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “State allocations are determined based on population, so it’s important that we use our limited supply each week to vaccinate and protect our Missouri residents.”

There are some exceptions, however. If an employer-based vaccination clinic is arranged, and a Missouri employee lives in a neighboring state, vaccination of this person is allowed.

So far, Missouri vaccinators have administered more than 873,600 total vaccine doses to people in the state.

The release also mentions that an ineligible person may get vaccinated if it prevents a dose from getting wasted.