Pfizer vaccine trials expand to kids younger than 12 years old

The latest phase is testing a smaller dose on children ages 5-11 years old. From there, researchers will study an even smaller dose on kids as young as 6 months

ST. LOUIS — The next phase of Pfizer’s vaccination trials is now underway, testing the vaccine’s effectiveness in children ages 5-11 years old. Within the next several weeks, the trials will expand to include children as young as 6 months old.

“Today marks an important next step in our efforts to understand the safety and immune response of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Bill Gruber in an email statement to 5 On Your Side. Dr. Gruber is the senior vice president of clinical research and development at Pfizer.

The Phase 2/3 trial will be slightly different from previous trials, with smaller doses of the vaccine used in the younger participants.

Children ages 5-11 will receive 10 micrograms (μg) per dose – which is about a third of the teen and adult dose – in a two-shot schedule, spaced three weeks apart.

Pfizer’s Phase 2/3 will expand to children 2-4 years old in the coming weeks, followed by children as young as 6 months. These younger trial participants will receive a 3-microgram dose in a two-shot regimen.

There also will be placebos given to some of the youngsters participating in the trials. Families will find out which dose their children received at the trial.

“Children younger than 12 make up a significant portion of the total global population and can develop COVID-19 disease, and also can spread the virus to others. If successful, we believe vaccinating children will help further protect our communities and contribute to the evolving herd immunity,” Dr. Gruber said.

Pfizer’s study will include 4,500 children ages 6 months-11 years old. It will span more than 90 clinical sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.

If the vaccine is proven to be effective and safe in younger children, Pfizer plans to submit for emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sometime in September or October for children 5-11 and shortly after that for the youngest trial groups.

The timing could be crucial for schools across America as they plan and prepare for in-person classes this fall.