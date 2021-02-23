Verify: Answering three more viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

The 5 On Your Side Verify team is here to help you figure out what's real and what's just a rumor when it comes to the COVID 19 vaccines

ST. LOUIS — Here’s a roundup of some of the recent questions from 5 On Your Side viewers.

Sources:

Two infectious disease doctors battling COVID-19 on the frontlines:

Dr. Alex Lacasse with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. Jason Newland with Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Viewer Question #1:

We’ve heard the Pfizer COVID vaccine has 95% efficacy. Is it true 5% of people vaccinated receive no benefit from the vaccine?

Answer #1:

Lacasse and Newland both say this is false.

Of the vaccine participant pool who ended up infected with COVID, 5% of them had received the real vaccine versus a placebo.

But that doesn’t mean the vaccine didn’t have an effect on that 5%.

“You will receive benefit from the vaccine, even those 5%. The data has shown getting the vaccine helps prevent serious illness or more severe illness,” said Newland.

Viewer Question #2:

Is it true our immune system is weakened by the long period of masks and social distancing, potentially making us more susceptible to other viruses?

Answer #2:

Both doctors say that’s false.

“That does not mean that your immune system is not stimulated or will completely forget all the other pathogens,” said Lacasse.

Viewer Question #3:

Is it true a lack of side effects after receiving the COVID vaccine is an indication that you’re producing fewer antibodies?

Answer #3:

Both Newland and Lacasse say that’s also false.