WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grandview Healthcare Center has reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

The nursing home accounts for all but two of Washington's 36 confirmed cases and more than half of Franklin County's 62 cases.

In Washington, an 85-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman have died. An 86-year-old man in Villa Ridge has also died from the virus.

"As you will see there is a significant jump in cases in Washington," Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hitson said in a statement Tuesday.

"The majority of these cases are contained within a specific population and location. The increase in cases in Washington does not mean that the city itself is less safe than another city within or outside of our county."

