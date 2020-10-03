ST. LOUIS — Washington University is asking students who went to two of the areas of the United States hardest-hit by the coronavirus not to return to classes after spring break.

According to an email sent to students and their families, students who visited King County, Washington, or Westchester County, New York, are "not permitted to return to campus at this time." The two locations are the first spots in the United States added to the university's travel-restricted locations.

In the email, Washington University said students would not be allowed back on campus until they have been screened and medically cleared by the university's Habif Health and Wellness Center. Students will also be required to self-quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, the email said.

The school has the same requirements for people who visited Mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea in the last 14 days or had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, according to the school's website.

King County, which is the Seattle area, reported 74 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total in the area to 190. As of Tuesday, Westchester County had 108 cases of coronavirus, more than half of the cases in the state of New York.

