Where you can get free masks in St. Louis County

The health department is handing out masks ahead of the holiday weekend
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Woman in medical protective mask against virus and infection diseases, close-up.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County health department is handing out masks to anyone in need Wednesday and Thursday.

You may pick up a mask at any clinic locations on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Below is a list of clinics:

  • North Central Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road., Pine Lawn
  • John C. Murphy Health Clinic, 6121 N. Hanley Road., Berkeley
  • South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh, Sunset Hills

The health department will also host a popup testing site on July 11 and 12 at the Hancock School Superintendent Building from 8 a.m. until noon. The address is 9417 S. Broadway.

