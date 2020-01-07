Where you can get free masks in St. Louis County

The health department is handing out masks ahead of the holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County health department is handing out masks to anyone in need Wednesday and Thursday.

You may pick up a mask at any clinic locations on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Below is a list of clinics:

North Central Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road., Pine Lawn

John C. Murphy Health Clinic, 6121 N. Hanley Road., Berkeley

South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh, Sunset Hills

The health department will also host a popup testing site on July 11 and 12 at the Hancock School Superintendent Building from 8 a.m. until noon. The address is 9417 S. Broadway.