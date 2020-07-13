Survey shows how Americans are adjusting to the #WFH lifestyle

Workplace company JDP surveyed 2,038 Americans who typically work in offices about how they’re adjusting to life while working from home

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic suddenly forced millions of Americans out of the office and into a (sometimes makeshift) workspace inside their own homes.

Many employees are now about four months into the new remote work lifestyle. So, workplace company JDP surveyed 2,038 Americans who typically work in offices about how they’re adjusting to life while working from home.

Here’s what they found:

77% of those surveyed said they are working different hours from home than they would at the office. 66% said they are more likely to work nights and weekends than before.

67% of Americans surveyed said their productivity is the same or better when working from home, although 54% reported more distractions working from home.

42% said they are working less than usual from home. 33% reported working more. 25% reported working the same.

Those who are working more said it was hard to keep boundaries between work and home life as the main reason why. Those working less reported having less work to do.

A whopping 92% of respondents said they believe their boss trusts them working from home...and 86% say they've taken advantage of their freedom while working remotely.

You can see the full breakdown of their survey on JDP’s website.