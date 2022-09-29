Free flu shots for Blues fans at Thursday's pre-season game

Barnes-Jewish healthcare officials are teaming up with Enterprise Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish healthcare officials are helping Blues fans get their game on at Thursday night’s pre-season hockey game, while at the same time preparing for the flu season as it gets underway.

During the Blues’ preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Barnes-Jewish health officials will be on-site offering free flu shots. You must be a ticket holder in order to receive a flu shot during the clinic, which goes from 5:30-8 p.m.

Health insurance is not required. The flu vaccine will be available while supplies last.

If you are unable to get your flu shot at the Enterprise Center, you can get one during any of BJC HealthCare’s free, public flu vaccine clinics throughout the region.

The first two will take place Saturday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the following times and locations:

Siteman Cancer Center – South County, 5225 MidAmerica Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63129

BJC @ The Commons, 4249 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110