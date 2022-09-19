BJC is offering free flu shots this fall. Here's when, where you can get yours

The health care provider will host several free-of-charge flu shot clinics beginning Sept. 29.

ST. LOUIS — BJC Healthcare will host eight free influenza vaccine clinics this fall to help St. Louisans get protected from the flu.

For the 19th year, BJC is offering free shots for St. Louis area residents ages 6 months and older. Six flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 1-13.

BJC is also partnering with the St. Louis Blues to hold flu shot clinics at the team's Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 preseason games at the Enterprise Center.

“By getting a flu shot, you are helping to protect yourself and the people around you from flu this season,” said Dr. John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

No appointments are required for the event at Enterprise Center, but appointments are required for all other events.

"Your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine can be received in any order, with no need to space them apart," Lynch said. "Most importantly, get both."

The dates and times of clinics are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 4:

5:30-8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Only open for ticket holders for the Sept. 29 & Oct. 4 Blues games. No appointment required.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Siteman Cancer Center – South County, 5225 Midamerica Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63129.

Parking is available free on-site.

Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BJC at the Commons, 4249 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110.

Parking is available free on-site.

Saturday, Oct. 8:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital – Medical Office Building 2, 10 Barnes West Drive, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

Parking is available free on-site.

Sunday, Oct. 9:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christian Hospital Detrick Building, 1133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136.

Parking is available free on-site

Thursday, Oct. 13:

2-6 p.m. at Northwest HealthCare,1225 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031.

Parking is available free on-site.