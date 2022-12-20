How quickly can frostbite happen?

ST. LOUIS — Dangerously cold temperatures are approaching the St. Louis area with wind chills reaching as low as 30 below zero.
Frostbite is a serious injury by the freezing of the skin and underlying tissue caused by staying out in the cold and wind for too long. The injury is most susceptible to exposed skin, but it can also affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The injury causes a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance to fingers, toes ear lobes or the tip of the nose when exposed to cold temperatures. Other common areas include the cheeks and chin.
The risk of frostbite increases as temperatures fall below 5 degrees, even with low wind speeds. Wind chills of 20 below will cause frostbite in 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
Symptoms
According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of frostbite include:
- Initial cold skin and a prickling feeling
- Numbness
- Skin that looks red, white, bluish-white, grayish-yellow, purplish, brown or ashen, depending on the severity of the condition and usual skin color
- Hard or waxy-looking skin
- Clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness
Prevention
As dangerously cold temperatures arrive, frostbite can be prevented.
- Limit time outdoors in cold, wet or windy conditions
- Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing
- Wear a hat or headband to cover your ears fully
- Wear mittens rather than gloves
- Wear socks and sock liners that fit well
- Watch for signs of frostbite
- Have a plan while traveling
- Don't drink alcohol
- Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated
- Keep moving as it can get blood flowing and help you stay warm
