How quickly can frostbite happen?

ST. LOUIS — Dangerously cold temperatures are approaching the St. Louis area with wind chills reaching as low as 30 below zero.

Frostbite is a serious injury by the freezing of the skin and underlying tissue caused by staying out in the cold and wind for too long. The injury is most susceptible to exposed skin, but it can also affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The injury causes a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance to fingers, toes ear lobes or the tip of the nose when exposed to cold temperatures. Other common areas include the cheeks and chin.

The risk of frostbite increases as temperatures fall below 5 degrees, even with low wind speeds. Wind chills of 20 below will cause frostbite in 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of frostbite include:

Initial cold skin and a prickling feeling

Numbness

Skin that looks red, white, bluish-white, grayish-yellow, purplish, brown or ashen, depending on the severity of the condition and usual skin color

Hard or waxy-looking skin

Clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness

Prevention

As dangerously cold temperatures arrive, frostbite can be prevented.

Limit time outdoors in cold, wet or windy conditions

Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing

Wear a hat or headband to cover your ears fully

Wear mittens rather than gloves

Wear socks and sock liners that fit well

Watch for signs of frostbite

Have a plan while traveling

Don't drink alcohol

Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated

Keep moving as it can get blood flowing and help you stay warm