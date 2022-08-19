'Pray for Spirit': Victim of bullying on life support after attempting to take her own life

The parents said multiple meetings with school staff didn't spur enough change to protect Spirit Butler from physical, emotional and online bullying.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a Riverview Gardens School District student are heartbroken after their daughter attempted to take her own life as a result of bullying.

Spirit Butler, a 14-year-old rising freshman at Riverview Gardens High School, is on life support after her mother found her following the attempt on Aug. 8.

"(Spirit) was just on the floor. My baby was gone. I am so angry. I am so angry," her mother Mary Butler said.

The parents said multiple meetings with school staff didn't spur enough change to protect Spirit from physical, emotional and online bullying.

Riverview Gardens Schools released this statement:

"It is with sadness Riverview Gardens School District learned of a tragic incident involving a scholar. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the scholar and family.

"Riverview Gardens School District offers its full support to the family during this difficult time. Riverview Gardens School District takes bullying very seriously. While we cannot publicly discuss student matters, the district strives to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for our scholars, and we are committed to supporting students' social and emotional health.

"We ask the community to pour its energy and support behind the affected family during this time of need."

"We want people to pray for Spirit," Dickerson said. "She's 14 years old fighting for her life. We believe in miracles."

As the parents pray their daughter makes a miracle recovery off of life support, they ask St. Louis families to have impactful conversations about bullying—whether that's making sure kids spread kindness or starting a dialogue for students suffering in silence.