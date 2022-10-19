Here's who is eligible and where to get the monkeypox vaccine in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — More people are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in the St. Louis region.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has expanded eligibility for the vaccine to include anyone who is likely to be exposed to the virus.
Anybody who meets the criteria below from the Department of Health is now eligible for the monkeypox vaccine:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender or nonbinary people who in the past 6 months have had
- A new diagnosis of one or more nationally reportable sexually transmitted diseases (i.e., acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis) and/or
- More than one sex partner
- People who have had any of the following in the past 6 months:
- Sex at a commercial sex venue
- Sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where monkeypox transmission is occurring (this currently includes the St Louis metro region)
- Sexual partners of people with the above risks
- People who anticipate experiencing the above risks
- People who know one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks have been diagnosed with monkeypox
The vaccination process is a two-dose series. It is given 28 days apart and helps prevent the spread of monkeypox.
Vaccines are available across the St. Louis region. The locations ask people to bring their insurance card and a photo ID to their appointment. The locations listed below will provide vaccination if you do not have insurance.
Find the locations available and how to schedule your appointment below:
- Affinia Healthcare
- Call 314-814-8700 to set up an appointment.
- Vaccines will be given at their Midtown location at 2900 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103.
- Walk-in vaccinations are available Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson County Department of Public Health
- Vaccine appointments are available by appointment. Call 636-797-3737 for more information.
- Vaccines will be provided at the Hillsboro location located at 405 Main Street, Hillsboro, MO 63050.
- St. Charles Department of Public Health
- Call 636-949-7484 or click here to schedule your appointment.
- Vaccines will be given at their office at 1650 Boone’s Lick Rd. St. Charles, MO 63301.
- Saint Louis County Department of Public Health
- Appointments can be scheduled online here.
- Vaccines will be given at the North Central Community Health Center at 4000 Jennings Station Rd, St. Louis, MO 63121.
- SSM Health
- Call 314-955-9600 to schedule a vaccination.
- Vaccines are available at SSM Health locations in Rock Hill, Florissant, Arnold, and O’Fallon.
- Southampton Healthcare
- Please go to their website and schedule an appointment.
- They will reach out to you when they have an available appointment
- Southampton Healthcare is located at 2340 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139.