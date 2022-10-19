Here's who is eligible and where to get the monkeypox vaccine in St. Louis region

The vaccination process is a two-dose series. It is given 28 days apart and helps prevent the spread of monkeypox.

ST. LOUIS — More people are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in the St. Louis region.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has expanded eligibility for the vaccine to include anyone who is likely to be exposed to the virus.

Anybody who meets the criteria below from the Department of Health is now eligible for the monkeypox vaccine:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender or nonbinary people who in the past 6 months have had

A new diagnosis of one or more nationally reportable sexually transmitted diseases (i.e., acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis) and/or

More than one sex partner

People who have had any of the following in the past 6 months:

Sex at a commercial sex venue

Sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where monkeypox transmission is occurring (this currently includes the St Louis metro region)

Sexual partners of people with the above risks

People who anticipate experiencing the above risks

People who know one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks have been diagnosed with monkeypox

The vaccination process is a two-dose series. It is given 28 days apart and helps prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Vaccines are available across the St. Louis region. The locations ask people to bring their insurance card and a photo ID to their appointment. The locations listed below will provide vaccination if you do not have insurance.

Find the locations available and how to schedule your appointment below: