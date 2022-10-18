St. Charles County offers flu vaccines in free drive-thru Friday

The clinic is available to anyone ages 6 months or older.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is partnering with several area organizations on Friday to provide free flu vaccinations at a drive-through event.

More than 700 vaccines—with the traditional or high-dose for those ages 65 and older—will be offered, according to a news release.

The flu clinic will be operating from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. The drive-thru event is at St. Charles Community College in the yellow parking lot. People should enter off Cottleville Parkway.

Interested individuals should schedule appointments at www.sccmo.org/flu or by calling 636-949-1899.

Flu vaccination offers the best opportunity to strengthen the immune system and build protection against the highly contagious influenza virus.

"Those who get a flu vaccination are much less likely to get sick and miss school or work, suffer serious complications if they do become infected, and be able to spread the illness to others," according to the release.

As it takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to fully develop after vaccination, the Department of Public Health recommends individuals receive a flu vaccination now, before flu season begins in our community.

Several organizations and volunteers will be assisting the health department including:

BJC HealthCare

SSM Health (St. Joseph Hospitals in St. Charles, Lake Saint Louis, and Wentzville)

St. Charles Community College in the yellow parking lot located at 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville, MO 63376

St. Charles County Ambulance District

St. Charles County CAPS, the Rotary Club of Cottleville and Weldon Spring

Chick-Fil-A