South City Hospital workers are fed up with receiving late checks

Management sent emails to staff apologizing for sending late payments since March, but employees say it continues to be a problem.

ST. LOUIS — South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius Hospital, had a history of payroll issues before new ownership took over in 2021.

The workers, who all wanted to remain anonymous, say it's only gotten worse.

"People don't work at South City Hospital necessarily for the money or just for the whatever, we work there because they love what we do," a former nurse said.

Health care staff at South City Hospital serve an underrepresented population of St. Louis.

"A lot of the people around there don't really have access to primary care, so the ER gets used as a primary care site and we're happy to help people with all of those things," a former nurse said.

That happiness is being challenged. The employees told 5 On Your Side's Pepper Baker South City Hospital management hasn't paid them on time since March.

"The March 10th was only six hours late or something like that, but there was literally no communication that it was going to be late," a former nurse said.

The next two pay periods their checks ended up being a few days late.

"I called HR, she said, well you know I haven't got my check either, I don't know," a current employee said.

After the second delayed check, hospital owners sent memos to staff apologizing. After the third, they held a virtual meeting.

"He came in and said it was the payroll company's fault but he could promise it was never going to happen again, which is not a promise he could make if it wasn't their fault," a former nurse said.

"Basically said that they were sorry and this would never happen again and here we are supposed to have been paid on the 25th," another current employee said.

"I'm supporting myself and my two kids. When my electric was shut off I had to have my daughter go spend the night at her friend's house. Then one night I rented us a hotel room," a current employee said.

These workers say it's affected morale which impacts the needs of their patients.

"We're not going to compromise patient care just because of that. If the hospital were to go over, like where would all those people go?" A former nurse said.

Management's latest email sent to workers today said they should receive their April 25 paycheck tomorrow.