ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis company is on the cusp of a breakthrough in treating one of the debilitating side effects of beating cancer.

If you or someone you know has gone through radiation treatments, you know it's just miserable.

Your hair falls out, your skin is dry and irritated all the time, and a lot of people get sores in their mouths and throats, so painful you can't even eat or drink.

Inside a lab near the intersection of Olive and Lindbergh, a group of researchers from Galera Therapeutics are developing a drug to fight that.

And the results are so promising, they've raised $150 million to finish the job.

“A head and neck cancer patient receives radiation therapy, 70 percent of them will develop severe ulceration,” said Dr. Robert Beardsley of Galera Therapeutics. “It prevents them from drinking or even eating. We’re going into the final clinical study to convince the FDA, to convince doctors that this will work to reduce the incidents and the number of days people have this.”

Galera Therapeutics got its start in the Cortex district. It had move because the company needed more space.

