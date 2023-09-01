WashU ending transgender care for minors who still qualify under new Missouri law

The university said continuing to offer this care even to minors who still qualify under Missouri law would open it up to legal liability.

ST. LOUIS — Physicians with the Washington University Transgender Center will no longer prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to minors for the purpose of gender transition, the university announced Monday.

This comes weeks after a law went into effect prohibiting Missouri healthcare providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would still qualify under the law to continue to receiving those treatments, but the university said continuing to offer this care would open it up to legal liability.

We are disheartened to have to take this step," the university said in a statement. "However, Missouri’s newly enacted law regarding transgender care has created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors.

"This legal claim creates unsustainable liability for health care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability."

Patients who are receiving medical care through the center at St. Louis Children's Hospital will be referred to other providers. The center will continue to officer services such as education and mental health support, as well as medical care for patients over the age of 18.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.