Judge rejects efforts to block restrictions on transgender care in Missouri

The St. Louis judge said that arguments from families, doctors and LGBTQIA+ groups about the law's constitutionality were "unpersuasive and not likely to succeed."

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's proposed restrictions on transgender care will go into effect on Monday after a St. Louis judge denied an injunction on Friday.

The requested injunction, brought forward by families, doctors and LGBTQIA+ groups on July 25, questioned the constitutionality of the proposed restrictions. St. Louis Judge Steven Ohmer ruled that the proposed injunction was "unpersuasive and not likely to succeed."

The law set to go in effect on Monday will prohibit Missouri healthcare providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.