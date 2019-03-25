ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The top elected official in St. Louis County could be facing a federal investigation, which could impact the plans for the proposed city-county merger.

A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to St. Louis County, seeking records involving County Executive Steve Stenger, according to St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas.

A St. Louis County Council investigation looked into land deals for Wellstone, Northwest Plaza and others. The council questioned Stenger’s possible involvement in offering high-dollar deals to the owners of both properties. Those property owners also contributed thousands of dollars to Stenger’s campaign.

READ MORE: St. Louis County served subpoena in federal investigation of County Executive Steve Stenger

It now appears U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen is taking up the investigation.

Stenger has not only emerged as one of the top officials to help merge the city and county if the Better Together plan gets approved, he’s also been poised to possibly be the “metro mayor” once the transition is over.

But now, the people behind the Better Together plan are making changes in what could happen if the city and county merge.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Under a plan from the nonprofit Better Together, the area that's now the city and county would have one elected mayor

DILIP VISHWANAT | SLBJ

If approved, County Executive Stenger and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson would lead the two goverments’ transition into a new “metro city.”

The transition period would run from 2021 to 2023. After that, Stenger has been poised to become the “metro mayor” in 2023 and wouldn’t face election until November 2024.

But on Monday, a spokesman for Unite STL confirmed those plans have changed.

READ MORE: Better Together releases report recommending City-County merger, sweeping changes

Here's the full statement from Unite STL spokesman Ed Rhode:

“Over the last two months, we have received strong feedback at stakeholder meetings, public town halls, and on social media regarding the decision to hold the election for Metro Mayor in November 2024.

We listened and we have heard those concerns. Today, Unite STL is changing the amendment to hold the election for Metro Mayor in November 2022.

Obviously, this is not a decision you make rashly or quickly. Rather, we have come to believe over time that the concerns expressed were reasonable, well-taken and needed to be addressed.”

BETTER TOGETHER HEADLINES: