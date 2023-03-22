St. Louis announces lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia after theft epidemic

Millions of vehicles were made without engine immobilizing technology, leading to out-of-control thefts.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced Monday that it is joining a growing list of cities across the country that are filing lawsuits against Hyundai and Kia following a theft epidemic involving some makes and models of those cars.

Thieves have used social media for about two years now to show how easy some of those cars are to steal using nothing more than a USB cord to start engines that are not protected by immobilizers.

The U.S. is one of the only countries in the world that does not require automakers to install the technology that prevents cars from starting without recognizing computer chips inside car keys.

Thousands of drivers have been left without their cars and thousands of dollars in repairs, and the issue has stretched public safety resources. Some insurance companies have announced they will no longer cover some makes and models of those vehicles.

In the City of St. Louis alone, police reported a 1,300% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts from 2021 to 2022.

Other cities have seen similar spikes in thefts. Officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Columbus, Ohio; San Diego, California; and Seattle, Washington, have filed lawsuits already this year.

Milwaukee was among the first city to report skyrocketing thefts in 2021. In announcing their lawsuit, officials there said they hoped to recover damages for police, fire, public works and other costs taxpayers have had to bear as a result of the thefts, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones threatened to file a lawsuit against the automakers in August, saying they needed to recall the millions of affected vehicles and install the anti-theft technology at no cost to consumers or face the city in court.

The automakers announced in February they were offering free software upgrades to affected models, but spokesmen for the companies told the I-Team it was not a recall.

The companies should issue a recall on the vehicles, according to attorney Matthew Van Fleet. He’s part of the MLG Law Firm in Orange County, California, that is now heading up the dozens of class action lawsuits consumers have filed against the automakers.

A recall would require the automakers to work with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which could hold them accountable by measuring whether the fixes are effective and that every driver gets notified, he said.

The automakers argue, however, that their vehicles are not defective, and put the blame on criminals.

Both automakers have said their products meet all federal safety standards.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, about 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias will get the update, which updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Both automakers said they plan to continue to send steering wheel locks to local police departments for distribution to drivers as well.

The spike in thefts also led insurance companies to deny coverage of Hyundais or Kias.

Progressive and State Farm confirmed to 5 On Your Side that it would not insure the vehicles anymore.

Here are excerpts from statements from the automakers regarding the software upgrades:

From Kia:

“Kia has completed development of enhanced security software to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems on certain models not equipped with an immobilizer. Kia has already started notifying owners about this free software upgrade and anticipates making it available to most owners of affected vehicles over the next few months.”

From Hyundai:

“The technology will be launched as a service campaign for a total of almost 4 million vehicles beginning on February 14, with the upgrade rolling out first to more than 1 million model year 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles. The software upgrade is scheduled to be available for the remaining eligible affected vehicles by June 2023. The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers and will take less than one hour for installation. Following completion of the upgrade, each vehicle will be affixed with window decals to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with enhanced anti-theft technology.”

As part of the statement from Hyundai, CEO Randy Parker explained the company is prioritizing the upgrade to owners and lessees of “our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first.”

The automaker also noted some 2011-2022 vehicles without engine immobilizers cannot accommodate the software upgrade, so Hyundai is “finalizing a program to reimburse them for their purchase of steering wheel locks.”

"Hyundai Motor America is committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products.

In response to increasing and persistent thefts targeting our vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai: (1) made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021; (2) introduced a free software upgrade to prevent the method of theft involved; (3) rolled the software upgrade out to more than 1 million customers, with the remaining approximately 3 million affected customers to be eligible for the upgrade within the coming weeks; (4) initiated a program to reimburse affected customers for their purchase of steering wheel locks; and (5) continues to provide free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models."

Read the city's legal complaint against the automakers below: