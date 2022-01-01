Skip Navigation
Hyundai and Kia Thefts
Hyundai and Kia: Increase of car thefts in St. Louis
Thieves are exploiting a vulnerability in vehicles that don't have engine immobilizers.
Hyunda Kia thefts: Cars stolen at nearly twice rate of others, insurance industry says
In the 2015 model year, immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers' models, but they were standard on only 26% of Hyundais and Kias.
Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai
The suspects fled the scene with stolen merchandise in a black Hyundai Sonata. St. Louis police are actively investigating the incident.
13-, 18-year-old allegedly use stolen Hyundai to break into cars overnight in Creve Coeur
If your vehicle was tampered with or you have any information that could help the investigation, call 314-737-4600.
Burglary attempted with stolen Hyundai at St. Charles gun store
The Elantra was stolen using a USB port and the steering column was damaged in the crash, St. Charles police said.
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
Class action lawsuits are joining forces to go after automakers on security.
St. Charles County Regional Task Force finds stolen cars, catches thieves
Officials give tips on how to avoid becoming a target of car thefts.
I-Team: Hyundai security kits unavailable despite public rollout
Local dealerships and installers said they have not received the kits, which were supposed to be available Oct. 1.
Reward offered for information on St. Louis gun store break-ins
Six St. Louis-area stores have been hit in the last month.
Hyundai and Kia refuse St. Louis mayor's demand to install anti-theft technology
Companies say thieves are to blame for the theft epidemic, not their products.
Drivers struggle to find anti-theft equipment amid spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts
Auto parts shops say finding anti-theft equipment is dependent on supply & demand. Several North St. Louis County municipalities are trying to help their residents.
ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors
In some cases, the suspects came away empty-handed, but the press release said the group had stolen more than 50 firearms in their successful attempts.
Free steering locks available to north St. Louis County residents
The North County Police Cooperative is giving out The Club on Friday, Sept. 9 from 3–6 p.m.
Byers' Beat: How a 1990s car theft problem has come back to haunt the St. Louis area
As the Hyundai and Kia theft explosion continues, one St. Louis police major says it's deja vu.
