Former Kirkwood teacher accused of molesting students keeps role as President of St. Louis Italian Club

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A former Kirkwood High School teacher charged with molesting his students will keep his position as the president of a prominent St Louis cultural club.

Christopher Stephens, 54, of Glendale is charged with abusing three of his former students between 1992 and 1998.

Stephens currently serves as president of the Italian club of St Louis.

The group recently sent out a newsletter indicating all current club leaders will continue in their roles until next year.

Several of its members reached out to the I-Team, upset about the decision.

No one with the Italian club responded to requests for comment about the decision.

Kirkwood police said Stephens abused at least three of his students between 1992 and 1998 on Kirkwood school property -- specifically his office, the drama department dressing room, a prop room as well as inside his home in Glendale, according to court documents.

Stephens’ accusers said the former drama teacher groomed them and abused them in plain sight. They believe that school leaders knew, and didn’t do enough.

Former Kirkwood High School student Katie Pappageorge told the I-Team’s PJ Randhawa that Stephens abused her in the late 90s, starting when she was 12 years old. Stephens’ original indictment included charges in Pappageorge’s case alone.