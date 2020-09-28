Buying a car online? How to spot fake vehicle ads

Scammers post pictures and descriptions of cars used in other ads, and then ask interested buyers to wire money to hold the vehicle. But the car is non existent.

ST. LOUIS — Its been a tough year for the auto industry and finally it's getting better.

Vehicle sales are starting to pick up to meet demand.

The I-Team finds that demand creates the perfect opportunity for scammers to intercept your hard earned cash.

Patricia Zamboni knows her time to see the world is running out. She has Diabetic retinopathy.

"My eyesight is failing. We just wanted to take in the sights of the country, before I lost my eyesight completely," said Zamboni, over Overland.

Determined to live out her one last dream, Zamboni began looking on craigslist for an RV that she and her husband could travel the country in.

It wasn't hard to find a deal.

The deal of a lifetime

"I was a little leery because it was such a good deal. It was a full size RV. The pictures were in perfect shape and she only wanted $1,000 for it," said Zamboni. She says she had lengthy email exchanges with the seller. They even chatted about the little town in Kentucky they claimed to be selling from.

To secure the purchase, all Zamboni needed to do was put some money down to hold the RV. The seller sent her a link to what appeared to be an eBay escrow website.

"When they got back with me, they said I needed to go get $1,000 in eBay cards," said Zamboni." I went back to her and she says, 'well, you know, they're handling it. That's how we have to get the money'."

Scammers and Imposters

"They're impersonating eBay," said Bob Baker, Investigator with the Better Business Bureau. "You're really sending your money to the scammers and there is no vehicles ever delivered."

"They tell the consumer, 'well you're protected you just send your mind is third party escrow company and they'll hold the money until you've got the car and had a chance to take a look at it'," said Baker. "But the escrow companies are fakes that don't really exist there were, I think, a couple of dozen other than that were supposedly in Springfield, Missouri, actually, at one point."

How to spot a fake vehicle ad

Here's what these fake ads have in common:

The price is too good to be true

The pictures are often stolen

And you'll be asked for gift cards, or a bank transfer to hold the vehicle

You can't come and see the vehicle. COVID-19 provides the perfect excuse

"Not just cars and RVs. We've also seen it in skid steers, farm equipment. Food trucks, all terrain vehicles jet skis," said Baker. "Average loss is usually around $5400."

As for Zamboni, she sent another $600 in gift cards for what she thought was transport insurance before she realized she'd been scammed.

"I was able to get contacted with eBay. They explained that that wasn't them," said Zamboni. "$1600 dollars...When you're on social security, you know, is a lot of money."

Scammers took more than Zamboni's money. They destroyed her dream

"We had a little bit of money and we just wanted to to fulfill one of our dreams and and it was just snatched out from under us."

International origins

This online car scam can be traced to an active crime ring in Romania. Since 2011, hundreds of Romanian scammers have been arrested.

The U.S. Embassy in Romania posted a warning about fraud emanating from that country, stating:

“Economic crime is a growing problem in Romania. Due to the high level of computer skills in this country cybercrimes [including internet fraud, credit card fraud, auction site fraud, and hacking/extortion schemes] are occurring on an increasing basis. American companies and citizens are very often the victims of this type of crime... It is important that you save any emails or documents that were generated as a result of the fraud. You should also notify the relevant credit card companies forthwith, and make immediate efforts to retrieve your goods or funds if they have not yet been delivered.”

According to the BBB, another group that engages in offering nonexistent vehicles online are scammers centered in Cameroon, an African country that shares a border with Nigeria. These scammers are widely involved in selling fictitious puppies and other pets online, the subject of an earlier BBB study. Both petscams.com, which helps victims with that scam, and Artists Against 419 (AA419), a group of volunteers that track the activities of scammers, confirm that the same groups engage in car scams. A website called scam.directory collects examples of such frauds.

How to avoid the scam

Shoppers should be cautious of the following situations:

Sellers who want to move the transaction from one platform to another (for example, from Craigslist to eBay Motors).

Sellers who claim that a buyer protection program offered by a major Internet company covers an auto transaction conducted outside that company's site.

Sellers who push for speedy completion of the transaction and request payments via quick wire transfer payment systems.

Sellers who refuse to meet in person, or refuse to allow the buyer to physically inspect the vehicle before the purchase.

Transactions in which the seller and vehicle are in different locations. Criminals often claim to have been transferred for work reasons, deployed by the military, or moved because of a family circumstance, and could not take the vehicle with them.

Vehicles advertised at well below their market value. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have witnessed this behavior or fallen victim to this type of scam, please file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.ic3.gov.

