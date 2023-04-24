Prosecutors charge cyberstalking suspect as 'prior and persistent offender'

Merkle has already pleaded guilty to federal charges in a separate case.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Prosecutors have filed a new motion in the case against a man who previously pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking crimes.

St. Louis County prosecutors filed new information Monday, charging Robert Merkle, 54, as a prior and persistent offender. A spokesman tells the 5 On Your Side I-Team that the charge will increase a potential sentence if Merkle is convicted in their case.

If the judge agrees at a June hearing in St. Louis County Circuit Court, Merkle’s sentence could increase from a maximum of four years in prison to seven years in prison.

Merkle was arrested in January 2022 by Town and Country Police, when he was accused of texting a woman he previously dated, threatening to break into her home and rape her. She called police, and when they arrived, police said they found Merkle sent another message telling her to stop contacting them.

Merkle also pleaded guilty to federal charges in March, he also previously served time for similar crimes several years ago.

Merkle’s hearing is set for June 22 in Division 13 of St. Louis County Court.

His sentencing hearing in federal court is June 21.

