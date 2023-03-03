1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Madison County crash

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on Illinois 143 at Wellen Road in Marine Township.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — One person died after a head-on collision Thursday night in Madison County, Illinois.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Illinois 143 at Wellen Road in Marine Township.

One car was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 143 when the car drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the first car was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. No update was available on the driver's condition.

The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois police. The driver's identity has not been released as of Friday evening.