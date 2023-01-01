1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox struck a second vehicle, a 2012 Fiat 500. The crash caused the second vehicle to strike the median wall and overturn.

Floyd Shinn, from Waterford, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle did not have any injuries, according to MSHP.

The crash resulted in the two left lanes of I-70 being closed for an extended period. All lanes have reopened as of Friday night.