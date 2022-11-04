1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55, near Arnold, Missouri.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri.

The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141. The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. It then traveled off the right side of the ramp and through the median, according to the MSHP crash report.

The vehicle crossed both northbound and southbound lanes of Missouri 141 and impacted a concrete bridge barrier, according to the report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis.