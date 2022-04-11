Deer-car collisions increase when Daylight Saving Time ends

Starting Sunday, more drivers will be on the road after dark as Daylight Saving Time ends.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Hands-on ten and two and eyes on the road, it's about to be the most hazardous time of year.

"Drivers are more likely to encounter deer through the months of November, December than any other time of the year," Nick Chabarria with AAA Missouri tells 5 On Your Side.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation says there is a science behind the season.

"This is the time of year when deer are mating basically, so a lot of their actions are controlled by their hormones and not their brains," Zarlenga said.

Deer are more active during their breeding season and they are covering more distance to find each other. Zarlenga says it creates a situation for more deer-vehicle accidents.

"Typically there are around 250 to 300 accidents in St. Louis County per year and 3,000 state-wide," he said.

Collisions also increase after the end of Daylight Saving Time.

"When we have that time change everybody's commute and schedule on the roads gets changed a little bit too, where you are more prone to see deer," Chabarria said.

This year, deer season will cost unlucky drivers more.

"What AAA Insurance has found is that the average cost for a claim resulting from a deer collision has jumped up significantly in the last year," explains Chabarria, "The average claim cost is about $6,500 now and that's up 30% from the year prior."