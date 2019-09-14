Editors note: Saturday morning, police first reported that two people were killed in the shooting. They later confirmed that one person died, and another person was in critical condition.

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in south St. Louis early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three men and a woman in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The third man and the woman were also taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.