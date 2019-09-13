ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing a 13-year-old in north St. Louis County.
Jabari Lowery has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11100 block of Oak Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old Clifford Swan III suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said he was shot on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex.
On Friday, when officers were arresting Lowery, 17-year-old Montez Eskew began fighting and kicking officers, according to the probable cause statement.
He was charged with third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
