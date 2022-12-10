1,000 free coats handed out at 4th annual 'Winterize Kids' event

BERKELEY, Mo. — S.O.L (Sharing Our Love) hosted its 4th Annual 'Winterize Kids' coat giveaway at the Berkeley Fire Department on Saturday.
Organizers said more than 1,000 coats were given to families.
Spire donated and helped distribute 700 coats.
iHeart Media, the Berkeley Fire Department and other community partners helped keep kids warm this winter.
"Handing out coats extremely important," S.O.L founder Melanie Norfleet said. "To help with their mental development. To keep them warm but really to put a smile on their face and to help them have a great day in school."