18-year-old accused, charged for February hit-and-run that left 1 injured

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old St. Louis woman was charged on Monday after she allegedly struck a woman with her car and fled in February. The victim was injured in the crash.

According to charging documents from the 22nd Judicial Court of Missouri, Trinity Amerie Dunn, 18, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of accident/physical injury, which is a Class E felony.

According to a probable cause statement, a detective with the St. Louis Police Department said officers responded to an accident where a person was struck at South Grand Boulevard and Wyoming Street on Feb. 8.

When officers arrived, a witness said that he was driving southbound on South Grand near Wyoming Street and made a stop. A Black Jeep that was driving southbound behind the witness went into the left turning lane to pass him and struck the victim as the victim was crossing South Grand. The Jeep did not stop and drove away from the scene.

Police found the victim suffering from a badly broken leg.

Police followed a lead to the home of the Jeep owner after using license plate reading technology, but nothing came of it.

On March 15, police found the Jeep owner, who reported that her daughter was driving the Jeep when it struck the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

Dunn is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

