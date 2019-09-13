ST. LOUIS — Three children under the age of ten have been shot in unintentional shootings in the St. Louis area just in the last week.

All could have been prevented.

The latest, a three-year-old boy who grabbed an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself Thursday, St. Louis County Police said. He died.

There’s a team working to reach families to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

"We treat the symptoms of the disease, which is violence. But if we really want to address the problem we have to go out into the community,” Ian Wood said.

Wood is a fourth-year medical student at the Washington University School of Medicine.

He teamed up with trauma surgeon Dr. Laurie Punch and an actress to create a PSA to remind people to lock up their guns.

Ian, who creates comics in his spare time, drew the illustrations, and all the voices come from St. Louis actress Dr. Marty K. Casey.

"We all have to come together in the community to do the work,” Casey said.



The PSA is backed by some big names in the gun violence-prevention field, including Brady United and Gabrielle Giffords’ organization.

You can watch it here:

More local news:

RELATED: VERIFY: Did Missouri's permitless carry law result in higher crime for St. Louis?

RELATED: 13-year-old shot and killed outside north St. Louis County apartment complex

RELATED: St. Peters community comes together to help injured police officer