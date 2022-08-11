2 Starbucks locations unionize in landslide election

The Richmond Heights, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois, stores join 210 Starbucks locations to unionize.

The Starbucks located at 8023 Dale Avenue Richmond Heights, Missouri, voted 22-3 in favor of unionizing. They became the fifth location in the St. Louis area to unionize.

“Our store started acting in solidarity with each other long before this decisive victory. We are excited to be seen for what we are, a united front," said Sadah Weitzel, a worker at the Richmond Heights location. "Any obstacles we had to overcome were external, and our team is more tight-knit than ever as we head towards the bargaining table.”

The second Starbucks located in Illinois, 1025 E Main St. in Carbondale, Illinois, also won their vote, 11-2. They become the first Starbucks in Southern Illinois to unionize.

“It just goes to show that efforts to build a better future for everyone are worthwhile," workers from the Carbondale location said.

Both locations join the Starbucks Workers United Movement which has helped at least 210 locations unionize.

Starbucks also released a statement regarding the unionization of two of its locations.

"As we've said throughout, we will respect the NLRB's process and bargain in good faith with the stores that chose to be represented by Workers United. We hope the union does the same," a spokesperson from Starbucks said.